Causeway Hospital A&E is 'very busy' says Health Trust

CAUSEWAY Hospital A&E is very busy at the moment (Wednesday July 24) with the hospital having just released a statement making the public aware of this and requesting that patients choose the service appropriate to their condition to try and help ease things.

Around 1pm today the Northern Health and Social Care Trust released a statement, which said:

“Causeway Hospital ED is very busy with 14 ill people receiving care while a bed becomes available in a ward.

“You can help by choosing the appropriate health service for your condition, so that you get the treatment needed as soon as possible and ED staff time and space can be used by those who really need it https://bit.ly/2MeVs8V..

“If your condition is urgent or life threatening, please do come to the ED. Also, between 9am and 9pm, on arrival at Causeway ED, patients can select to be seen by minor injuries services, if appropriate. Minor injuries can assess, diagnose, treat and discharge those with suitable conditions and patients do not have to wait to be seen by the staff that are treating those more seriously ill. Please ask at reception for advice and further details on what can be treated by minor injuries services is also available on our website https://bit.ly/2Z7KUMc ?"