NEARLY €8,000 was raised in a remarkable example of Tullamore community togetherness in the CrossFit/SGB fun day for Abbi and Ella Fox.

Sisters Abbi and Ella were injured in a serious road traffic collision on June 11 last and Abbi fared worse, having to undergo surgery afterwards.

The CrossFit/SBG gym in Tullamore organised a fundraiser for the family and hundreds of people turned up for music, a barbecue and the 'Abbi and Ella Challenge'.