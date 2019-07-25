Food & Cider Festival returns with a fresh spread of indulgence

NORTHERN Ireland’s biggest and best food and cider festival is back for a feast like no other in beautiful Armagh this September as part of giant-sized programme of events and activities to get the taste buds tingling.

Officially Northern Ireland’s top food and drink experience for 2019, the Armagh Food and Cider Festival in Ireland’s Orchard County is famed for the quality of its local produce, fine ingredients and culinary excellence – and of course its world class cider.

Supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, the international four-day festival food frenzy in one of Ireland’s top foodie destinations kicks off on 19 September in a perfect pairing of authentic events, dining delights and tasting experiences all carefully designed to excite and inspire.

Packed with spectacular food quality, top-notch artisan ciders and an agile band of inventive, enthusiastic chefs, this year’s gastronomic festival weekend promises to further embed this region’s reputation for outstanding food quality, unique events and distinctive, authentic experiences.

Enjoy a range of events and activities including open-air markets, orchard and cidery tours, tasting dinners, cooking masterclasses, a stunning Bramley apple banquet, hedgerow foraging, foodie film nights and much more.

To see the full programme and secure your place to these unmissable events, visit www.visitarmagh.com/festivals or phone 028 3752 1800.