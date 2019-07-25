Lloyd Town Park awarded Green Flag for fourth year in a row

Lloyd Town Park has been awarded a Green Flag Award for the fourth year in a row by An Taisce.

The Green Flag Award for Parks Scheme is an international standard for well managed public parks and green spaces. This year a record 60 Irish Parks and Gardens from across the Republic of Ireland received Green Flags. The awards scheme is operated within the Republic of Ireland by An Taisce Environmental Education Unit.

The ceremony was held in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth and there was a large turnout of over 250 park and garden staff, volunteers, and enthusiasts in the Aula Maxima Hall to witness the 2019 Green Flag Awards.

Representatves Brian Moyles, Margaret Daly & David Mc Knight, staff members Municipal District of Tullamore, and Cllr. Sean O’Brien, member of Municipal District of Tullamore, Offaly County Council, attended the Awards Ceremony and received the Green Flag on behalf of Lloyd Town Park.

Thanks was expressed to Tullamore MD staff, in particular the Park’s caretaker John Halloran, Tullamore Tidy Towns, and to all that contribute to maintaining this fantastic amenity to such a high standard.