Predicted Brexit job losses no surprise: McNulty

SDLP Assembly Member for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty has claimed the predicted 40,000 job losses across Northern Ireland come as no surprise to those who have campaigned to reject Brexit.

Mr McNulty explained, “The warning from the Department of the Economy that up to 40,000 jobs are at risk in the event of a no-deal Brexit come as no surprise to those of us to have sought to reject the whole process.

“The document highlights the predicted impact on the haulage and agri-food sectors, however I would add the impact on technology & financial services, hospitality and pharmaceutical industries to that growing list as well.

“This region, a border community would undoubtedly be hit the hardest. A no deal Brexit would translate to greater interference on the movement of goods, dairy products, livestock, people and services which will impact so many people and businesses in our City, on our farms, in industry and business, and in our communities.

“The uncertainty is also creating a terrible sense of unease and lack of confident decision making in the business community. A no deal Brexit would serve only to heighten the sense of chaos and lack of confidence.”

Describing the Brexit process as “ludicrous” , Mr McNulty said that Britain’s departure from the EU “has been ideologically misguided by the old Etonian wing of the Tory Party and their partners in the DUP who have been trapped by their history”.

He added, “The business, tourism and the manufacturing sectors have all warned of the impact this will have on our island and our economy. Our real worry is that a no deal Brexit puts our livelihoods and our hard earned peace at risk.

“The fact we have no Ministers at Stormont means the Civil Service are able to speak freely. Today they have issued a warning and it is supported by business leaders in the North and the Government in Dublin. Brexit is bad, and a no-deal Brexit is mad.

“I would appeal for those in London to wake up, smell the coffee. The very concept of a No-Deal Brexit might be worth it for Boris and his crazy crew in London, but it is those of us on the entire island of Ireland will just have to suffer the adverse consequences.

“I would appeal to the voices of reason in Westminster to coalesce around the simple goal of blocking a No-Deal Brexit and let’s put this whole issue back to the people, who I believe will reject this madness.