Tesco customers get into the groove for charity

Tesco Ballymena Superstore staff were delighted with the response when they asked customers to don their dancing shoes and show off their moves!

The invitation was part of a UK-wide fundraiser for the supermarket’s three national health charity partners – Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Visitors to the store were treated to some epic dance performances on a specially created dance floor, providing plenty of selfie opportunities.

Customers were also be able to join Tesco colleagues and charity representatives in learning the ‘Pump and Slide’ a specially created dance routine put together by Oti Mabuse, star of Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer.

It was all aimed to raise money for some great causes and have some fun.

The events formed part of three days of epic dance marathon fundraising events in thousands of Tesco stores across the country on the 18th, 19th and 20th of July.

And for those who couldn’t make it to the store can show support by texting DANCE to 70507 to give £51