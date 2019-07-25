Resurfacing work to begin on A26 Frosses Rd near Ballymoney

A CARRIAGEWAY resurfacing scheme on the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney is due to commence on Monday 29 July, which will cost almost half a million pounds.

The scheme which extends a distance of 1.5km from east of the Ballymena Road junction towards the Glenlough Road junction, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily lane closure southbound between 9.30am and 4.30pm, from Monday 29 July until Sunday 18 August.

During these times a diversion will be in place via Kilraughts Road and A44 Drones Road.

The road will be fully open outside of these times.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The scheme is expected to be completed by 18 August, however this is dependent on favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com