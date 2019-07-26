Appeal after elderly man assaulted

POLICE investigating an assault on an elderly man in the Melvin Road area of Strabane last Thursday are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Patton said: “We received a report of an assault on the male on the Melvin Road area of Strabane around 4.30pm on Thursday, July 25.

“The man, in his late sixties, was approached from behind by three teenage males. He was struck to the back of the head by one of the males who also grabbed his cap.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 1470 of 25/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”