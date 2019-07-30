Almost £5,000 raised for charity which helped bring tragic road victim home

ALMOST five thousand pounds has been raised in memory of a Glenavy man who was killed in a road accident in 2017.

A table quiz was held in St Clare’s Community Hall - a childhood haunt of the late Matthew Bradley - and others in the community, assisted by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

Matthew Bradley was enjoying a night out with friends on Friday, November 3, 2017 when he was struck by a silver BMW car.

Its driver failed to stop, leaving Matthew critically injured in the street.

The 24-year-old died from his injuries a short time later in hospital.

