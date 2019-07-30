More than 4,000 attended Causeway emergency department in one month

PATIENTS arriving at Causeway Hospital's emergency department in June waited around 32 minutes from initial assessment to the start of their treatment, the latest Department of Health figures show.

The Coleraine hospital reported the shortest median waiting time in a Northern Ireland Type 1 emergency department with Craigavon Area faring worst (1 hour 44 minutes).

Statistics reveal that there were 4,121 attendances at Causeway A & E in June, compared to 4,088 in June 2018, with the Royal Victoria and Ulster Hospitals the busiest.

Causeway was among four Type 1 emergency departments that achieved the 80 percent target of commencing treatment within two hours of being triaged (initially assessed by a medical professional).

And the story was the same for the Coleraine hospital in April and May when 90 percent of patients commenced treatment in two hours.

Nearly 70% of Causeway patients waited less than four hours for emergency treatment, compared to almost 73 % in June 2018. Meanwhile, 189 patients waited over 12 hours, compared to 129 in June 2018.

