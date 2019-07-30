Police in hunt for 'twisted pervert'

POLICE are on the hunt for a ‘twisted pervert’ who left two young girls terrified just yards from their home.

The PSNI issued an appeal for any information after the man - who is alleged to have been naked from the waist down - told them to ‘suck my ****’.

The disgusted mother of one of the girls has issued a stark warning to other parents in the wake of the traumatic event last Thursday (July 25).

