Primary school seeks integrated status to halt threatened closure

BALLYHACKETT Primary School, near Castlerock, could be among the first Catholic schools in Northern Ireland to assume integrated status, if staff and governors’ plans are approved.

In March this year the CCMS (Council for Catholic Maintained Schools) proposed closing the school in 2020 having concluded it is no longer sustainable.

Enrolments were down to 36 pupils in the 2018/19 school year and officials say there is no indication it can reach the 105 pupils required by the Department of Education’s Sustainable Schools Policy.

The school vowed to fight the plan and in the following months began exploring options for extending the school's life.

A ballot of parents indicated overwhelming support for a switch to integrated status.

No Catholic school has ever completed the transformation.

