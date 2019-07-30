Reps organise 'study visit' in bid to grow economic impact of Antrim Christmas event

A COUNCIL delegation including the Mayor could be off to Scotland in October to investigate how to invite more out of town visitors - and make more capital - out of the Enchanted Winter Gardens at Antrim Castle grounds.

Originally a small festive event attracting families from the locality, the Planning and Regeneration Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has already agreed to deliver the event in 2019 at a net cost of £46,000.

Some Antrim reps have voiced disquiet around the growing scale and commercialism of the ever-growing event, the fact that entry fees are being charged to a venue left to the people of the town in perpetuity by the Massereene and Ferrard families and the resultant damage to the historic landscape by huge visitor numbers.

