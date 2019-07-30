Citizens save the life of senior Orangeman at Dunloy parade

THE QUICK thinking actions of off duty health professionals, and spectators, that helped save a man's life at last Saturday's Dunloy Accordion Band parade, have been commended.

Mr Cyril Glass, former Imperial Grand Master of the Independent Orange Institution, collapsed with a suspected heart attack while on parade with Killycoogan Accordion Band.

Off duty nurses quickly attended Mr Glass to provide first aid, and CPR, with parade spectator Mr Mark Heaney racing to get a defibrillator at Ballymoney Royal British Legion.

Portrush resident Mr Heaney told The Chronicle: “Killycoogan band were coming along Charlotte Street and near the town clock Cyril gave a wee stagger and then collapsed."

