Cloughmills man recalls his father's life in lorries

LAST week we ran a picture supplied to us by a Chronicle reader, of a man standing in front of a haulage truck circa 1950's, that she knew nothing about.

We asked anyone who recognised the man, or the Robert Adams lorry to contact us.

Well within hours of the paper hitting the shops last week, 74 year old Cloughmills man Mr John Fleming contacted us with the full story.

John, and his impressive collection of vintage tractors, will be well known to readers of our popular columnist, John Watt.

Mr Fleming said: “This is a picture of my father Jack Fleming who drove to Bob Adams for 21 years. My mother took that picture in the month of June 1952 with an old box camera.

“Many times I sailed around on that lorry sitting in the engine bonnet inside the cab.

“Bob Adams was based at Sunbeam Glarryford, with his house and meal store still up there to this day."

