National advertising campaign underway to attract more visitors to Offaly

OFFALY Tourism Marketing has launched a national advertising campaign to attract more visitors into the county.

Listeners to RTE radio may have heard the advertisement encouraging people to visit the county and building awareness of the Visit Offaly brand.

The advert is 20 seconds in length and urges the listeners to 'Visit Offaly' as it's rich in heritage, great for family activities, stunningly beautiful and only an hour from Dublin. The tagline tells the listener they'll be 'Offaly surprised' when they visit Offaly.

Offaly Tourism officer Olive Farrelly said: ''We also ran a competition on Virgin Media morning show 'Ireland AM ' last week which offered a super prize to one lucky viewer of an exclusive helicopter tour of Offaly for a family of four including stops at Birr Castle and Lough Boora. The prize winner also gets to stay in the enchanting Kinnitty Castle Hotel with dinner and B&B included.''

Olive says the campaign is timely following the recent success of Clara golfer Shane Lowry which catapulted the county into the spotlight.

''We have had a great response to the advert so far and given the high listenership numbers on the national stations we hope to reach our target market and see our visitor numbers increase.''

''We are now preparing and looking forward to another successful Tullamore Show where once again the Experience Offaly pavilion will showcase the best of Tourism, Artisan Food and Crafts that Offaly has to offer to an engaging audience,'' concluded Olive.

Last year the Tullamore DEW visitor centre attracted 51,000 visitors, Birr Castle 103,000 and in Lough Boora,110,000 people passed through the gates.