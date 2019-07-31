Rotten play structures cleared from park site

THERE was welcome movement this week on the regeneration of play facilities at Ballymena's People's Park.

The clearance of obsolete and worn out play equipment, climbing frames, swings and slides in the senior children's area has been completed.

Now, local parents will be anxious to see Mid and East Antrim Council begin the promised new multi-play unit for the senior children's senior play. Hopes that the area could be complete for the school holidays were dashed in mid-June when it was revealed there was a delay in receiving the play equipment which is on order form the USA.

That delay means that the project is unlikely to complete on site until September 20, 2019.

The junior play area remains open but the senior play area was closed in November 2018 because of the structural instability and significant rot of the main tower unit.