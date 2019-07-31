Cyril Glass update - 'doing quite well and in good form'

THE FORMER Imperial Grand Master of the Independent Orange Institution, Mr Cyril Glass, is "doing quite well and in good form,” according to latest reports.

Mr Glass collapsed with a suspected heart attack whilst on parade with Killycoogan Accordion Band during the Dunloy Accordion Band annual parade last Saturday (July 27).

Off duty nurses immediately came forward to give first aid, CPR and defibrillation for almost 30 minutes until the Ambulance arrived, with parade spectators and police officers also assisting.

Fellow Independent Orange man, Mr William Fenton went to visit Mr Glass in Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry last night (Tuesday July 30) and found him in good spirits and making progress.

Mr Fenton said: “Cyril is doing quite well and in good form, he is still a bit muddled and will be getting another procedure to relieve the blockage in his arteries on Friday.”

Representatives and members of the public from across the community have wished Mr Glass a speedy recovery.