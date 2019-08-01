Council welcomes £300m Growth Deal funding from Prime Minister Boris

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has welcomed confirmation of Growth Deal funding from the UK government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a new Growth Deal for the Mid, South and West Region of Northern Ireland on a visit to Scotland on Monday as part of a package of funding to help local communities and “ensure no corner of the United Kingdom is left behind”.

The Growth Deal funding will total £300 million across the three regions, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The move follows a unique collaboration by all three councils - Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the Mid Ulster District Council - last year to develop a growth deal proposition for the area in a letter to the then Chancellor, Philip Hammond.

They have pledged to work together to develop a strategic economic plan focused on improving productivity; creating more and better jobs; addressing economic infrastructure; growing investment; supporting business innovation and improving skills.

