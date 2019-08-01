Drag queen seeks calendar models in advance of Midlands Pride Festival in Tullamore

TULLAMORE drag queen Martin King is calling on colleagues across the Midlands to express their inner drag in advance of a regional ‘Pride’ festival in the Offaly county town next summer.

Martin (who was Martin Smyth from Arden View before he married Meath man James King, in July 2017) is going to publish a calendar to raise funds for the festival.

The local man – whose drag queen persona is ‘mAnastacia’ - and who works at BoyleSports in Mullingar, is appealing for entries for the calendar from counties Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath.

“I am looking for drag queens around the Midlands to express their inner drag in a calendar in 12 different spots in the Midlands,” he said.

“I’m probably going to be one of them anyway,” Martin added. “We will probably have one queen at the front of the calendar and then 12 different queens, one for each month.”

Because the catchment area for inclusion is five counties, he does not think he will have any difficulty in sourcing at least a dozen drag queen models.

Those hoping to be included in the calendar are asked to email photographs of themselves to prideintullamore@gmail.com

Entrants should also indicate the locations in the counties where they would like to be photographed if they are chosen for the calendar.

Planning for the festival itself is in its infancy but a date will be lined up in July or August 2020 and Tullamore will be the host town for the whole Midlands region.

“There’ll also be the crowning at the festival for Miss Pride Midlands,” said Martin.

“We do have some acts already lined up for the Pride but it’s still in the planning stages at the moment.”

However, he believes the festival is definitely going to be big: “This is going to be a whole new thing.”