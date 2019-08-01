Ferniskey Orange stalwart Mr Johnny Cupples passes away

One of Ballymena’s longest serving Orange men, Mr John Cupples has passed away.

John, who was known to his friends as Johnny passed away on July 22, only days after taking part in his 79th Twelfth of July celebrations.

Johnny, originally from the Ballymacvea area, first joined the Orange Order 79 years ago when he was only 18 years old.

He had since never missed a Twelfth of July demonstration - a remarkable achievement!

In recent years, instead of walking to the field, he has opted to parade the streets from a car, however he was always proud to attend the Twelfth.

He was a member of Ferniskey LOL 115 and was recently presented with a cut glass engraved gift to mark his very long association with them. Furthermore, the Ballymena District office bearers, along with former Grand Master Robert Saulters, presented Johnny with a framed certificate to mark has long service and dedication.

Johnny was always keen to get more young people involved with the Orange Order. Last year he told The Guardian his message to the youth of today was: “Get involved with the Orange Order. I have had 78 years association with them, and it has done me no harm at all," he concluded.

A recent funeral times notice read:

“John Cupples, passed away July 22nd 2019, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital.

Late of Camphill Park Ballymena, (formerly of Ballymacvea), beloved husband of the late Clara, much loved friend of Linda, a dear Uncle and Cousin.

House Strictly Private.

Service of thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Alan Francey’s Funeral Church 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU on Thursday 25th at 11am followed by interment in Ballee New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“Precious Memories.”