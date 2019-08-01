Police appeal after pellet gun attack on teenage girl

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a young girl was injured in a pellet gun attack in Ballykeel.

In a social media post, they asked: “Were you in the park at Orkney Drive in Ballymena around 3pm on Wednesday (July 31).

“A teenage girl was injured by a pellet fired from an airgun.

“Her home was also damaged.

“We are treating this as a hate crime and appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

“You can call us anytime on 101 quoting reference number 1414 of 31/7/19”