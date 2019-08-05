Newry firm to create 94 jobs with £7M expansion

Chris Brennan

Chris Brennan

chris.brennan@newrydemocrat.com

A NEWRY-based firm, Around Noon, producer of a wide range of ‘Food-to-Go’ products, has announced that it is investing over £7 million in a major expansion to develop sales in the Great Britain and ROI markets.

The expansion will also see the company create 94 jobs.

Invest Northern Ireland is providing financial assistance for 54 of the new jobs, several of which are at director and manager level. It is also supporting market development activity and the implementation of a new production management system to drive efficiency improvements in the company and help the company to scale.

Around Noon, which this year celebrates 30 years in business, produces and distributes a range of ‘Food-to-Go’ and bakery products, targeting the upper-premium end of the market. Employing 328 people, it has facilities in Newry, Dublin and Slough.

