FIFTY-THREE workers have lost their jobs after Coalisland-based fruit and vegetable supplier Quinfresh closed its doors after almost eight decades in business.

Management at Quinfresh, which was established by James J Quinn in 1942 and is located at Ballynakilly Road, met with staff on Friday morning to enforce workforce-wide redundancies.

The company, which worked with local wholesale, manufacturing, catering and retail industries, cited rising costs as a key factor for the closure.

In a statement, proprietor Peter Quinn said the adverse trading environment had made the business “unsustainable” and he had “no choice” but to close the family business.

