Dergina telephone kiosk is a lifesaver!

MID-ULSTER Council has rescinded an earlier decision to list the Dergina telephone box and they will instead adapt it for the benefit of the local community.

The motion was passed at the meeting of full council on Thursday 25th July after Simpson Grant Association, Dergina requested the old kiosk be used to house a defibrillator and an information point for tourists.

Ulster Unionist Councillor for Clogher Valley, Meta Graham said she is pleased at the decision.

Meta said: “As can be seen from the photograph it is listing precariously, it is overgrown and the association have pledged to fully restore the kiosk in the locality.

“These defibrillators can keep a person’s brain and heart alive, until definitive care arrives and vital in saving lives and this location would be ideal because other devices are some distance away.”