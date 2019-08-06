Giving thanks for transplant

A GRATEFUL Garvagh man who owes his life to a kidney transplant has raised £940 for a cause close to his heart.

Brian Smyth and his partner Elaine Butcher staged fundraisers in Garvagh and Coleraine to boost the coffers of Kidney Care UK and support local kidney patients

Praising Brian and Elaine for their fundraising efforts, Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson said: “Brian and Elaine organised a hugely successful awareness and fundraising evening held on Valentine’s weekend at Garvagh Rangers Supporters Club.

“I send my grateful thanks on behalf of Kidney Care UK to everyone who helped to make this evening such a huge success by coming along to support Brian and his efforts on behalf of his fellow kidney patients.”

To find out how Kidney Care UK can support you or how you can get involved and support the charity by visiting kidneycareuk.org or phoning 01420 541424.

