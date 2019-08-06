Poisonous fish leaves bathers in agony

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A SMALL but venomous fish has been blamed for a series of incidents on the North Coast beaches which have left bathers writhing in agony.

“Lots of weever fish stings on the beaches at present,” warned Portrush surf shop owner Andy Hill on a Facebook post last week.

“Make sure you have wetsuit boots!”

He went on to describe how a teenaged girl was left “in agony” at West Strand on Monday evening.

Luckily a local man was on hand to provide hot water which, Andy says, is the best treatment.

“If you do get stung place your foot in the hottest water you can handle,” he continued.

“The pain, which is excruciating, will subside after 30 minutes.”

