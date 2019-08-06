Tassagh student Andrea takes top place in CAFRE's farm management competition

A TASSAGH student has won this year’s Farm Business Management competition for final year foundation degree students at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus.

Andrea Rooney scoped the top award in recognition of her outstanding innovation, planning and research skills.

Her farm business plan focused on expanding and upgrading existing facilities within the milking parlour on her home farm, which currently has 180 dairy cow and 150 breeding ewe operations.

Talking about her recent success, Andrea Rooney said: “Taking part in the Farm Business Management competition was a great opportunity to develop a plan for my family business with the aim of achieving a high return on the capital invested and improving the long-term sustainability.

“I am delighted to have won first place and look forward to putting this plan into action!”

Congratulating Andrea, Eoin Donnelly, Agri Business Manager at First Trust Bank, which runs the competition, said: “Agri-food can be a very dynamic and creative sector to work in and it’s a pleasure to see talent like Andrea’s shine though. Together with the other finalists and students at CAFRE we get a sense of what the future of the industry might look like.

“First Trust Bank is delighted to continue this partnership with CAFRE for the Best Farm Business Plan Awards.

“We were delighted with the quality of entries and offer our congratulations to everyone who took part.”

Ian McMaw, Lecturer at CAFRE, added: “The importance of planning for any progressive business cannot be underestimated and The Farm Plan programme encapsulates all the learning outcomes of Greenmount courses by setting genuine physical and financial targets for a student’s home farm.

“We would like to thank the team at First Trust Bank for their continued sponsorship and also extend our congratulations to Andrea for an exceptional award entry.”