Visitor numbers down in 2018

THE number of overnight trips made by tourists to Causeway Coast and Glens fell by over 50,000 in 2018 compared to the previous year.

In 2017, a record number of 1.06m visitors came to the North Coast area. The borough was the only local government district with figures remotely comparable to league-topping Belfast which recorded 1.48m overnight stays

However, while the city's numbers continued to climb in 2018, visitors to Causeway Coast and Glens fell to just over one million (1.01m), according to statistics released last week.

The drop in numbers is reflected in the estimated spend which fell £22m - from £194m to £172m.

The figures were released by the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency (NISRA) on July 25.

The annual report provide tourism data for government, tourism bodies, businesses and the public.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.