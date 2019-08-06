Ballycastle made us 'very welcome' says Celtic coach

FORMER Celtic captain Stephen McManus has paid tribute to the people of Ballycastle for making the club feel so welcome during last week’s SuperCupNI competition.



The Glasgow club, which competed in the Premier section of the long-running youth football tournament, was based in the resort’s Marine Hotel.



McManus, who spent seven years at Parkhead as a player, said the coaches and players thoroughly enjoyed their week-long stay in north Antrim.



“The people at the Marine Hotel were terrific with us, they made us feel welcome and made us feel at home,” admitted the 36-year-old former defender.



“The boys really enjoyed the scenery - but maybe not as much as the coaching staff with the walks and early morning runs.



“It’s the people that make these kind of towns and the people of Ballycastle showed us a lot of respect and were very welcoming throughout the week,” he added.

