Clarkes come under fire over planning 'conflict' - but MLA is adamant he did no wrong

AS South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke and his wife, Antrim and Newtownabbey DUP Councillor Linda, prepare to refer themselves for investigation over a conflict of interest concerns within the planning process, the angry politician has protested his innocence.

Mr Clarke hit the headlines in the daily newspapers last week after it emerged that he was running a business which lobbied on behalf of planning applicants, while at the same time speaking on their behalf at council Planning Committee meetings.

It also emerged that his wife sat in on Planning Committee at some meetings where he spoke.