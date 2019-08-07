The chimes they are a changin' out in Ahoghill!

The traditional chimes of Big Ben will now ring through Ahoghill following the installation of a new village clock.

The £90,000 project, which included the new clock and enhancements to the Diamond area, are part of the village renewal scheme.

Standing at four metres tall the four sided pillar clock takes pride of place in the heart of the village.

Mounted on a steel column and sitting on a granite raised plinth it is a real focal point for visitors and locals.

The clock comes complete with Westminster chimes which will ring through the village signalling the top of the hour however there are restricted timings in place.

James Perry from Ahoghill Traders Association, said: “The redesign of the central Diamond in Ahoghill and the installation of the new clock will hopefully bring a new lease of life to the village.

“We’re delighted with the design and its place in the very heart of the village.

“This focal point of the village will be enjoyed by locals and visitors for many years to come.

“Council has worked closely with the Traders’ Association in the re-design of the area. It is hoped that this important initiative will encourage further commercial development in the centre of the village.

“This new feature compliments the other environmental features which the Ahoghill in Bloom volunteers have put in place.

“The village has enjoyed considerable success in both Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom in recent years and this new feature further enhances the local environment.”

The new look Diamond area includes new seating, paving, planting and ornamental railings which has significantly enhanced the area.

It is hoped this will prove popular with both visitors and locals as a meeting space and will be a valuable asset to the community.

The new seating is already proving popular with local residents.

The rejuvenation work is part of over £1.27 million being invested in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

The programme is funded by Council and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.