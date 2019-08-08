Ahar me hearties! Look out for pirates sailing into the People's Park!

The summer weather may be temperamental this year, but one thing that’s holding strong is the entertainment on offer for all the family at Ballymena’s Urban Beach this summer.

Hundreds of people have been enjoying the sand between their toes since it opened in July and with a packed out events list throughout August there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

This project is part of Mid & East Antrim’s £3m Local Authority Action Plan, which is financed through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme. This EU programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch some rays at the urban beach in People’s Park yet, there’s an area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, a jetty style promenade and even a lighthouse.

So why not pack a picnic and get down to enjoy some of these fun activities:

Wednesday 14 August: Beach Bonanza 2-4pm

Bring the whole family along for an afternoon of fun and games on the beach

Friday 16 August: Outdoor Cinema 6-8pm Ride the waves with Moana – don’t forget to bring your boat snacks!

Saturday 17 August-Climbing Wall 1-7pm Test your wits and your head for heights as you use the climbing wall.

Wednesday 21 August - Seashell Stories 2.30 – 4pm A Seaside conservation adventure! An immersive adventure on the beach using the power of storytelling and song.

Sunday 25 August Archery 1-7pm Release your inner Robin Hood and try your hand at archery.

Wednesday 28 August - Pirates Ahoy! 2-4pm

Come along in pirate themed costumes as we tackle various nautical themed challenges, arts and crafts and games. Landlubbers welcome!