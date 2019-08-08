Moat Road burglary appeal

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary of a house in the Moat Road area of Ballymena.

Sergeant Fletcher said “It was reported that sometime between 3.00am and 5.00am on Thursday 8th August entry was gained to the premises and a number of items were stolen.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity in this area or anyone with any information can contact officers in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 206 of 08/08/19.Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.