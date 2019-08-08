13 Causeway Coast and Glens businesses in contention for NI Independent Retailer Awards

THE FINALISTS, including 13 from across Causeway Coast and Glens area, have been announced for the 2nd Northern Ireland Independent Retail Awards with a black-tie ceremony taking place on Thursday, August 22 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Two local businesses are on the shortlist for Eatery of the Year: Bothy Whitepark Bay (Bushmills) and Babushka Kitchen Café (Portrush)

While Bella Mia Boutique (Ballymoney) are finalists in two categories, Fashion/Accessories Retailer of the Year and Independent Jewellery Store of the Year.

Donnelly’s Bakery and Coffee Shop (Ballycastle) are also nominated in two categories, Bakery of the Year and Café of the Year.

See full list of local finalists below.

Organisers say the aim of The 2nd Northern Ireland Independent Retail Awards is to highlight the value of Independent Retailers to the communities and country they operate within; showcasing the diversity within the industry, recognising and rewarding the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen which lies behind thriving independent retailers.

“The Independent Retail Awards are all about local businesses for their local community. The awards look to give a platform to the local communities from which to voice their admiration and loyalty to their independent retailer of choice.

“Nominees – you know who you are… you are independent… you have no more than three stores in your chain… you are about to be showcased… Step out, step up and step into your righteous shoes, soar above the banal tedium of the generic retail outlets and be crowned at The 1st Northern Ireland Independent Retail Awards 2019.”

If you have any queries regarding the awards please contact the team on: 07504220664 or email: events2@creativeoceanic.com

Fashion/Accessories Retailer of the Year: Bella Mia Boutique (Ballymoney)

Opticians of the Year: John Laverty Opticians (Coleraine)

Electrical Retailer of the Year: Donaghy Bros (Limavady)

Fresh Produce Provider of the Year: Marshall Howe Greengrocer & Florist (Limvady)

Independent Jewellery Store of the Year: Bella Mia Boutique (Ballymoney)

Soft Furnishing Supplier of the Year: Heart & Home (Coleraine)

Flooring Retailer of the Year: Ronan Kealey Carpets (Limvady)

Off-License of the Year: Fairleys Wines (Coleraine)

Giftshop of the Year: Homemade Beautiful (Ballycastle)

Bespoke Retailer of the Year: Atlantic Design Studio (Portstewart)

Bakery of the Year: Donnelly’s Bakery and Coffee Shop (Ballycastle)

Café of the Year: Donnelly’s Bakery and Coffee Shop (Ballycastle)

Eatery of the Year: Bothy Whitepark Bay (Bushmills) and Babushka Kitchen Café (Portrush)

Convenience Retailer of the Year: Kennys Spar, Kilrea Service Station Ltd (Kilrea)