Tullamore Court Hotel's Ollie Hughes honoured at iNUA Awards

Always focused on staff development and team morale, senior management from The iNua Collection hosted a summer celebration lunch at Dax Restaurant in Dublin last wek to honour a number of Employees of the Year working across the group, which includes the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The lunch — hosted by Sean O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer, Deirdre Buckley, Group HR Director and Brenda Murphy, Group Director of Sales & Marketing, along with the General Managers who work with each of the winners — was the first element of a two part prize, with the second being a trip to Barcelona for each of the deserving winners.

Choosing iNua Employees of the Year every year is a tough task, with the relevant General Manager in each hotel property filling in evaluation forms at the start of the following year, listing and ranking a number of essential attributes including a “can do” attitude, guest feedback and peer nominations to decide employee of the month.

Ollie Hugheshas been Conference Supervisor for the past five years at Tullamore Court Hotel and was selected as a deserving winner by General Manager, Philip O’Brien for his “commitment to delivering exceptional and memorable experiences to our guests. He is also a great ambassador to younger team members and his encouragement and relaxed approach make him an engaging and reassuring presence for junior members of the team.”

Speaking at the celebratory lunch, Sean O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer of iNua Collection said, “It’s fantastic to see such a high calibre of employee within iNua Collection. We’re proud of the teams that work so hard across the Collection and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate with those that have won Employee of the Year 2018. I hope each of the deserving winners enjoys their trip to Barcelona and that they bring back fresh ideas that they can implement in their roles with iNua.”