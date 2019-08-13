Brexit must not threaten rural funding - Holmes

EU funding that's helped dozens of rural businesses and communities across Causeway Coast and Glens must be replaced after Brexit.

That's the view of Councillor Richard Holmes, chairman of the group that oversees the local Rural Development Programme.

Over £7m of grants will have been allocated when the current programme - which runs from 2014 to 2020 - closes.

It's estimated that close to 150 jobs will have been created in 40 new and existing small businesses.

