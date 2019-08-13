Freedom of Borough plan teed up for Royal Portrush Golf Club

MEMBERS of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council look set to award the Freedom of the Borough to Royal Portrush Golf Club.

It comes in the wake of last month’s successful staging of The 148th Open at the club, widely regarded as one of the most successful in the event’s history.

And it follows an amendment to an original proposal submitted by DUP group leader on council, Aaron Callan, to bestow the honour on three of the country’s leading golfers.

