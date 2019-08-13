Inspirational Cookstown volunteer Helen wins Diabetes UK award 

A DEDICATED volunteer from Cookstown has won a Diabetes UK Inspire Award for their volunteering efforts.

Helen Glasgow was announced the winner at a ceremony held in the new headquarters for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland in Lisburn Square, on Friday 19 July.

Helen, who has organised the John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run for over 10 years and raised over £14,000 for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, was the recipient of the 2019 Fundraising Award.

Helen said, “I organised the final John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run last year after 10 successful years and didn’t think for a second that I would be nominated for this award, never mind win it. As a family and circle of friends, we all wanted to do our bit and help raise awareness about diabetes to help other families. We are so proud of what we have achieved to date and to collect this award really is the best way to celebrate the Tractor Run.”

The Inspire Awards recognise the invaluable contribution of the volunteers and groups that go above and beyond for people with diabetes.

Diabetes can affect anyone − in Northern Ireland there are over 100,000 people living with diabetes. Its impact and complications can be devastating, causing blindness, amputations, even early death, but with the right treatment, knowledge and support people with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Caithir McDermott, Interim National Director at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said:

“Over the last ten years, Helen has spearheaded the running of the John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run and not only raised awareness in her community about diabetes but has also successfully raised a staggering £14,000 to help people living with this relentless condition in Northern Ireland.

“I would like to thank Helen for all that she has done and I would like to extend that thanks to John Glasgow’s family and friendship circle for their ongoing support. We could not do what we do without your help, dedication and support. Thank you to everyone who was nominated and to those who continue to support people living with diabetes.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for Diabetes UK please go to www.diabetes.org.uk/Get_involved/Volunteer/

/Get_involved/

Volunteer/