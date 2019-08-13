Irwin slams lakeside dumping

A LOCAL Assembly Member has slammed those behind a significant fly-tipping incident at Marlacoo Lake.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said the significant quantity of debris and waste is all the more concerning given it has been dumped at a local lake.

“I note that the barrier was removed to the car park area in order for those behind this dumping to tip the waste in to the site,” he said.

“This type of illegal activity is unwanted and is costly to clean up.

“I would appeal to those behind this latest incident to stop and like anyone sensible use the local public dumping facilities at Portadown or Tandragee and not a local public park area,” he added.