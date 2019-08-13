Ivor drives away with new car in Hospice Car Raffle

IVOR Stevenson from Portadown was the lucky winner of Southern Area Hospice Services ‘Win a Hyundai i10’ Car Raffle which was in association with Saltmarine Cars and the Oaks Centre in Dungannon.

Ivor’s wife, Jill recently paid a visit to Saltmarine Cars to collect the new wheels on Ivor’s behalf. Michael Salt and Gareth Morrow of Saltmarine Cars were joined by Maureen Hanna of the Oaks Centre and Anne Mac Oscar of Southern Area Hospice to hand the car over to Jill, who was delighted to receive it.

All the money raised through the Hospice Car Raffle will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. With a fundraising target of £2.6 million in 2019 alone the Southern Area Hospice fundraising department relies heavily on the support of the local community to help them reach their target and the car raffle makes a valuable contribution towards this.

Speaking of their support of the Car Raffle, Michael Salt said, “Congratulations to Ivor and the other winners and well done to everyone involved. Saltmarine Cars are once again delighted to be involved and assist Southern Area Hospice Services with their fundraising activities and valued work in the local community.”

Maureen Hanna added, “We are delighted to continue to support the Southern Area Hospice Car Raffle. We would like to congratulate Ivor and wish him many years of happy driving in his new vehicle”.

Runner up cash prizes of £250 and £100 went to Mrs. R. Clarke from Richhill and B. Lyttle from Clonmore respectively.

Southern Area Hospice Services would like to extend their thanks to Saltmarine Cars and the Oaks Centre for their help and support with the car raffle. Thanks are also extended to the various venues and events who hosted ticket sales throughout the campaign and to all of the volunteers who helped to sell the tickets at the various places. Thanks also to every single person who purchased a ticket and helped to raise vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.