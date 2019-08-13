Rape reports on rise

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE number of rapes investigated by police in the Causeway Coast and Glens district jumped by almost 30 per cent in just 12 months.

Sixty-four rapes were reported in the year to April 2018. By April 2019 the figure had risen to 83.

While police have pledged to work tirelessly on all reports, victim support groups say rising complaints reflect greater awareness among victims – particularly since the Belfast rugby players' trial.

The rape statistics were included in a report delivered to the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) earlier this summer.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130