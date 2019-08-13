Rape reports on rise

THE number of rapes investigated by police in the Causeway Coast and Glens district jumped by almost 30 per cent in just 12 months.

Sixty-four rapes were reported in the year to April 2018. By April 2019 the figure had risen to 83.

While police have pledged to work tirelessly on all reports, victim support groups say rising complaints reflect greater awareness among victims – particularly since the Belfast rugby players' trial.

The rape statistics were included in a report delivered to the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) earlier this summer.

