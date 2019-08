WARM tributes have flooded in from a New Zealand native who was taken under the wing of a ‘wonderful’ Antrim-born gent in his younger years.

Jami Scrivener, a Kiwi born and bred, has joked that Robbie McCabe was ‘more of a Kiwi’ than him given that the local man had been in New Zealand for longer than he had been alive when they first met.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian