Tragic mum relives suicide nightmare

AN Antrim mother, bereaved by suicide, has written a book which she hopes will help other people who may find themselves in her position.

Matthew Truesdale was just 17 when he passed away at his home outside Randalstown on October 11, 2012.

In 2012 there were 318 registered deaths by suicide in Northern Ireland, and in the ten years beforehand, deaths by suicide averaged 274.

Sharon Truesdale’s book is a celebration of Matthew’s short life and explores the elements that led him to take such a drastic step.