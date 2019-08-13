Double Heartache

A HEARTBROKEN Articlave family is mourning the sudden death of a ‘devoted grandpa' in a road crash which also seriously injured one of his seven sons.

Much-loved Edward Montgomery, 63, who was known as Eddie, passed away on Friday, August 9 after being involved in a two-car collision at Quilly Road, near his Articlave home.



Mr. Montgomery's funeral service will be held at noon today (Tuesday) in Castlerock Presbyterian Church before he is laid to rest at Castlerock Presbyterian Church Burying Ground, Downhill.

