Sadness at death of local man

THERE was widespread shock and sadness this week when people learned of the untimely death of Martin Wallace, formerly of Coolnahiley.

Last Sunday the family issued an appeal on Facebook seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of Mr Wallace who had last been seen on Church Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 10.

Unfortunately Mr Wallace’s body was recovered from the Grand Canal in Tullamore at mid-morning last Sunday. Garda are treating the death as a tragic accident.

His daughter Chloe, posting on Facebook, said her father had “touched so many hearts in such a short space of time.” She asked people to “celebrate the amazing life” her dad had lived.

The funeral of Mr Wallace will take place next Thursday August 15. He is survived by his daughter Chloe, son Fiachra, grandchildren Hannah and Lewis, partner Trish, mother Esther, brothers sisters and extended family.

Removal takes place from his brother Dick’s home at Coolnahiley on Thursday morning for funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.