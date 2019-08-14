Search continuing in Clare for missing Tullamore woman

THE search is continuing in Clare for Tullamore woman Pauline Walsh who has been missing since August 5 last.

A vehicle and bag belonging to Ms Walsh is understood to have been found near the Cliff of Moher in Clare and a sighting was reported.

A search of the area was suspended last week due to poor weather conditions but has now resumed.

Volunteers from the Doolin Coast Guard and the Shannon based coast guard helicopter Rescue 115 are also involved in the search.

Pauline Walsh is described as being 5’7 inches of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing and trim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.