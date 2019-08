The main Rostrevor Road into Warrenpoint has been closed in the last twenty minutes following a road accident in the area.

It is believed that two vehicles were involved.

The Air Ambulance was deployed to the scene but is believed that their assistance was not needed.

At this time injuries to those involved in the collsion are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have introduced road diversions at the scene and motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Further update later today.