Newbridge woman wins best dressed at Tullamore Show

THERE was plenty of glamour on display at this year’s Tullamore Show with contestants travelling from all over the country. As always the standard was extremely high with some stunning outfits and hats.

Best Dressed Lady went to - Michelle Fallon from Newbridge, county Kildare, who wore a shell pink caped jumpsuit, from boohoo.com. She teamed it with a summer garden inspired hat and Lulu Guinness bag in pearl colour along with Chanel earrings. Michelle won a Rose Finlay, Healthcare voucher to the value of €1,000 and a guided tour with Annaharvey Limousines accompanied by tour guide Carmel Duffy, followed by dinner at Captain House restaurant on Main street, and an overnight stay at the Bridge House Hotel. Michelle was a previous best dressed winner at Fairyhouse.

Joanne Byrne, Allenwood came in second in the Best Dressed Lady category while Maria Carton, Castlecoote came third.

The winner of Best Hat was Paula McCormack, Poynestown, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary. She was a previous winner at the Clonmel races and was recently the only European person in a final of a best hat competition at Dubai races. Her prize at Tullamore show was a hat from Brid O’Driscoll milliner.

The most Glamorous Granny was Sylvia Crawford, Cloughjordan Tipperary, who won a

Tony Cahill, crystal vase.

The men were also very well represented with Ronan Kelly, Taughmaconnell, Roscommon, winning the first prize of a €200 voucher from Galvin’s for men in Tullamore. Ronan was dressed in a burgundy coloured jacket and waistcoat, with dicky bow and hat.

Runner up was Fergal Hynes, Boyanna, Westmeath. He received a voucher for four from Esker Hills, Golf club plus dinner afterwards.

The Bonny Baby competition was won by Harley Gaynor, High Street, Birr County Offaly,

Young Mr Offaly was Frank Devine, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Young Miss Offaly was won by Annie Dillon, Blueball, Tullamore,

Organiser of the fashion event at the show was the experienced Carmel Duffy who was assisted on the day by Carmel Duffy junior, Tammy Smyth, Katie Healy, Ciara Dolan, Amelia and Jasmin Strothard, Nantisha Daly, Kamila Trebicka, Elaine Bennet and not forgetting Pauline who selected all the best dressed men. Liam Dumpleton of Midlands 103 was MC on the day.