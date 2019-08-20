Alex Roe announces Midlands concert date

Fresh from knocking Billy Ray Cyrus off the #1 spot on the Irish charts and kicking off the first night of this year’s Canal Quarter Festival in Tullamore last weekend, young country star Alex Roe has announced a midlands concert date.

The Clara man, who recently celebrated In the Middle becoming his fourth #1 when he ousted the Achy Breaky Heart legend from the top of the charts, will headline Alex Roe and Friends in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 8th. With a line-up of friends including some of the most exciting new names on the Irish scene joining him on the night, Roe is looking forward to offering country music fans in the midlands something a little bit different to enjoy.

“There’s so many new artists out there, all making their mark on the country scene in their own ways. To be honest, you’d be looking at three or four nights at least to try and include as many of them as you’d like to. But we only have one night this time around anyway, and I’m really delighted that all the artists who we do have joining us were actually available for the show.”

“One of the important thingsI wanted to do with this concert”, continued Roe, “and it’s been part of the planning process for some time, was to invite some of those emerging artists on the country scene to be a part of it all. I think it’s going to give country fans a chance to see and hear some more of the artists that they’re used to hearing on country radio all the time, but who they might not get to see anything like as often. So we’ll have Paul Kelly and Aoife McDonagh coming along, both presenters on Ocean FM as well as being great entertainers. David Keirnan is another artist who we’ll be welcoming to the midlands for the first time as well. Donie O will be making a special appearance as well, and in fact, there might be one or two more special guest appearances announced in the next couple of weeks. You should watch this space for that! And then with Sabrina Fallon and Colin Kenny completing the original bill, sure we’ll have everything you need to enjoy one of the best nights of your year if you’re a country fan.”

But Alex had more than just putting together an outstanding line-up of performers on his mind when he was putting this show together, as he went on to explain...

“This is the first big show I’ll have done since my album launch last year. But it’s something I’ve been thinking about and putting plans in place around for much of that time. So the closer we get to the date itself now, the more exciting things are starting to feel as well. Probably the most important things for me with this show is that we’re going to raise some funds for an extremely worthy cause in Offaly Hospice. I think giving something back whenever you can is something that’s always nice to keep in mind.”

“So yes”, he concluded, “we’ll have great music on the night, especially as we have the amazing Ryan Turner Band backing everyone. And yes, we’ll have fun, too. But the best thing is we’ll get to do all that while helping out Offaly Hospice. So we hope to see loads of familiar faces there to help us make it a really special night.”

Alex roe and Friends takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 8th. Tickets are ON-SALE now from hotel reception. Alex will be joined by Aoife McDonagh, Paul Kelly, David Keirnan, Sabrina Fallon, Colin Kenny, and Donie O, with all artists backed by the Ryan Turner Band. M.C. for the night is Kevin Lalor Fitzpatrick from Midlands 103.